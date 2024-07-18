Jeff Van Drew on Spadea’s show: Can Trump win New Jersey?

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, a former New Jersey Democratic legislator turned congressman who switched parties in 2020 over his battle with Democrats with the impeachment of President Donald Trump, gave a strong, smart and passionate speech to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Congressman Van Drew has been an ardent supporter of President Trump and his policies over the years.

The question is whether the 45th president can win the Blue state of New Jersey.

Some polls say absolutely YES. A recent Emerson poll had the former President down only 5 points, another SuperPAC poll recently had President Trump LEADING President Biden by a point.

There is no doubt that after the attempted assassination and the weaponized and politicized legal assault on the former president, many in the middle and on the fence are boarding the Trump train.

Will blue states be in play? We asked the head of the Trump campaign in New Jersey — Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

Listen to my conversation with Congressman Van Drew HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

