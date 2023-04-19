Jeep Jam 2023 coming up in New Egypt, NJ

For all Jeep enthusiasts and Jeep owners, there is a really cool event coming up on May 6 at the New Egypt Flea Market on Monmouth Road in New Egypt.

The event is being hosted by Jasmine's Nadas. Jasmine Wesley makes and sells empanadas at the flea market and is donating all of her profits that day to a very worthy cause.

She is using any profits from the Jeep registrations to send to Stop Soldier Suicide. They'll have other food trucks, over 50 vendors, the cottages will be open (fun fact some of the cottages are old barracks from Fort Dix), live music, and lots of prizes.

Via New Egypt Flea Market on Facebook

Stop Soldier Suicide is an organization that provides many services and guidance throughout their life regardless of discharge status.

You can bring your little ones and their mini motorized Power Wheel to ride around and get to see some really cool real ones too. Jasmine will also have a setup at her shop at the flea market for donations. Jeeps and motorcycles are $10 to enter.

Motorcycles can put their $10 in the bucket at her stand the day of. It should be a lot of fun ad for a really good cause. It's free to park and to enter. The date again is May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Egypt Flea Market on Monmouth Rd. in New Egypt.

