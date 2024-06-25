Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) —– A woman who threatened to "shoot up" a loss prevention worker at a Walmart store ran across six lanes of traffic before being taken into custody Saturday night, according to police.

Washington Township police said Ivory Ajamu of Sicklerville was stopped at the Walmart in the Cross Keys Commons shopping center in the Turnersville section of Washington Township and accused of shoplifting by members of the loss prevention team.

ROXBURY — A 79-year-old Morris County man is dead after he disappeared into Lake Hopatcong.

Roxbury police got a call around 7:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a man had gone into Lake Hopatcong, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Numerous agencies including Roxbury police, the State Police marine unit, the Morris County Sheriff's Office, and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office responded to search the lake.

Fifteen libraries in New Jersey are going fine-free on July 1.

The move is meant to promote equity and remove a barrier for low-income households, but users will still be held responsible for the materials they borrow.

The upcoming change was announced on Monday by the Burlington County Library System.

"As of July 1, everyone will be starting with a clean slate and we will no longer impose overdue fines for late returns from that date forward," said BCLS Director Ranjha Das.

Hero dies trying to rescue kids on the beach in Seaside

He was apparently killed by a bolt of lightning as he raced to get kids off an unguarded beach Sunday night as a storm moved into Seaside Park.

58-year-old Patrick Dispoto got his girlfriend off the beach and safely in his truck.

Then he went back over the dunes to warn the kids still on the beach. He was found unresponsive a short time later.

The persistent threats of automobile thefts and home break-ins won't subside anytime soon, unless New Jersey decides to deliver more than just a slap on the wrist to those who are responsible, according to New Jersey legislators and officials.

Youth involvement in these crimes was the focus of a hearing that lasted for more than three hours in the New Jersey Senate on June 13.

