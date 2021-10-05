Jail time for Boonton, NJ woman connected to drowned puppy

Tonya Fea (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office)

A Boonton woman is expected to spend half a year in jail and is prohibited from owning another dog.

Tonya Fea, 49, was sentenced Tuesday on an animal cruelty charge related to the April 2019 discovery of a golden retriever puppy that was submerged in a crate along the bank of Greenwood Pond in West Milford.

Fea was sentenced to five years of probation with the condition that she serve 180 days in Passaic County Jail. She'll also be required to perform 100 hours of community service and refrain from owning dogs in the future.

According to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, Fea was arrested on May 7, 2019, seven days after officers received a call regarding a deceased puppy. Fea pleaded guilty on August 12 of this year to one count of third-degree animal cruelty.

