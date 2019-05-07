NJ woman arrested after drowned puppy was found in cage

A Morris County woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 10-week-old golden retriever puppy that found in a submerged cage in West Milford a week ago.

Tonya Fea, 47, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty and one count of defiant trespass.

Authorities did not say why the dog was killed.

On April 30, the body of the young female dog — posthumously named Jenny by shelter volunteers — was found in Greenwood Pond on Bonter Road. It was taken to the state Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Diagnostic Lab for a necropsy.

The grim discovery sparked animal lovers to donate to Last Resort Rescue's reward for information leading to whoever had caused the puppy's death. It had grown to $12,000 within a day.

Fea was issued a court summons and was released from custody. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or West Milford police at 973-728-2810.

