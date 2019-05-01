10-week-old puppy found dead in cage, submerged in NJ pond

WEST MILFORD — A dead puppy was found in a submerged cage in a local pond, and an animal non-profit has offered a cash reward for information helping find whoever caused the animal's death.

The female golden retriever puppy was found in a submerged cage in Jennings Pond on Bonter Road on Tuesday, April 30, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

The Last Resort Rescue, based in the Hewitt section of the township, has offered a $1,200 reward for information leading to the person or people behind the upsetting find. The nonprofit said one of its rescue officers found the crate submerged with the body of the puppy, which appeared to be "approximately" 10 weeks old.

Photos were shared by the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital , where a "preliminary physical exam" on the dog was done. The dog was then taken to the New Jersey State Agricultural State Lab for a necropsy.

The pictures posted on Facebook by the Hospital showed the deceased puppy within a metal, wire training crate.

Also seen inside was a crystal vase, wrapped in a plastic bag.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or West Milford Police at 973-728-2801.

