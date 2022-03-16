Jackson, NJ stabbing leads to drug arrests

JACKSON — A stabbing at an apartment on Sunday led to a drug arrest, according to Jackson police.

Jackson police were called to the Prospect Pointe Apartments on South New Prospect Road where a 40-year-old man reported being stabbed multiple times during an argument around 3:25 p.m.

During the disagreement, the apartment resident said another man arrived and stabbed him before leaving and going back to the home of the man he was arguing with, according to Jackson police.

Officers went to the home of Daniel Meadows, 38, and after another man who lived at the home allowed police inside, officers said they found 30 bricks of heroin, 10 grams of crack cocaine and paraphernalia. Meadows was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on a summons.

Trying to make a run for it

Police also saw Franklin Baptiste, 53, the man who was identified as being responsible for stabbing the apartment resident run out the front door, they said. He was found with a knife that police believe was used in the stabbing.

The circumstances of the argument or the relationship between Baptiste, Meadows and the man who was stabbed was not disclosed.

Baptiste was charged with aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of crack cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute. He was being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.