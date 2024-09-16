Jackson, NJ in Ocean County knows how to throw a fair

A packed field in Jackson, New Jersey over the weekend. Sunday was the annual celebration for Jackson residents.

Amidst a busy weekend covering seven counties, I made time to stop into the huge Jackson Day celebration to thank the first responders and one of NJ's strongest Mayors, Mike Reina.

It was great to see the incredible diversity of the town with the huge turnout. Small businesses, food trucks, and military recruiters were all on hand to greet the crowd.

There was a motorcycle show that captivated young and old. Although I had to move on to my next event, I understand that there was a drone light show to cap off a perfect weekend in one of Ocean County's best towns.

I want to thank the firefighters, EMTs, and police for their incredible service to the greater community.

It was nice talking to the numerous volunteers who were there to spread the word and support President Trump, and yes, I even stopped by the Harris for President tent to meet some new folks. Even if we disagree, finding common ground isn't that hard when you actually talk to people.

