Jack and Bill: Ciattarelli crushes Spadea — NJ Top News

Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill will face-off for NJ gov. in January. loading...

The race for governor is set in New Jersey.

In November, you will be asked to choose between progressive Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Many expected a much tighter race. In the end, it wasn't even close. Sherrill, who had been leading recent polls, easily claimed her party's nomination over four challengers. Democrats showed enthusiasm for the former Navy helicopter pilot who immediately took shots at President Donald Trump.

The margin of victory was even greater in the Republican primary. Jack Ciattarelli was declared the winner minutes after the polls closed.

Bill Spadea, Jack Ciattarelli Bill Spadea and Jack Ciattarelli are rivals for the New Jersey gubernatorial nomination in the GOP. (Submitted photo/AP Photo file) loading...

Republican primary voters overwhelmingly chose Jack Ciattarelli as their nominee to run for governor in November.

It wasn't close.

Conservative radio host Bill Spadea was expected to give Ciattarelli a fight, but a campaign that began with a roar ended with a whimper.

Any hope that Spadea may have had to keep the race close ended when President Donald Trump endorsed Ciattarelli. The endorsement crippled the Spadea campaign in terms of support and fundraising.

By a nearly 3-to-1 margin, Ciattarelli crushed Spadea on election night with a landslide victory margin of over 40-points.

Spadea did not win a single New Jersey county, including Ocean County, where his base of support was believed to be strongest.

Election 2025-New Jersey Governor Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., speaks at a "Get Out the Vote" rally, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Elizabeth, N.J. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) loading...

TRENTON — U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s race for governor, emerging from a crowded field of experienced rivals on the strength of her biography as a Navy pilot and former prosecutor who has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

Sherrill defeated five rivals, including a fellow House member, the mayors of the state’s two biggest cities, a former top state legislator and the head of the influential teacher’s union. She will face the Republican nominee, Jack Ciattarelli, in the November general election.

The general election will undoubtedly cover New Jersey issues, like the high cost of living and sky high property taxes. It also sets up a test for the president, who waded into the contest on Ciattarelli's side.

She becomes the Democrats’ standard-bearer at a time when the state party is looking to win the governorship for a third straight term and the national party is looking for leadership and a message that resonates with voters.

FILE - Rep. Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., demands the release of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka after his arrest while protesting outside an ICE detention prison, May 9, 2025, in Newark, N.J, (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis, File) FILE - Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., demands the release of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka after his arrest while protesting outside an ICE detention prison, May 9, 2025, in Newark, N.J, (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis, File) loading...

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver was indicted Tuesday on federal charges alleging she assaulted and interfered with immigration officers outside a New Jersey detention center while Newark’s mayor was being arrested after he tried to join a congressional oversight visit at the facility.

Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba announced the grand jury indictment in a post on X.

“While people are free to express their views for or against particular policies, they must not do so in a manner that endangers law enforcement and the communities those officers serve,” Habba said.

In a statement, McIver said the charges amounted to the Trump administration trying to scare her.

“The facts of this case will prove I was simply doing my job and will expose these proceedings for what they are: a brazen attempt at political intimidation,” she said.

McIver, a Democrat, was charged in a complaint by Habba last month with two assault charges stemming from the May 9 visit to Newark’s Delaney Hall — a 1,000-bed, privately owned facility that Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses as a detention center.

Xyere Brooks Xyere Brooks (@khscamden via Instagram) loading...

CAMDEN — A high school football sophomore dreaming of attending college suffered a fatal gunshot wound in an incident his family believes was accidental.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said that "multiple juveniles" were present when Xyere Brooks, 16, suffered a gunshot wound inside a home on Thorn Street around 12:35 p.m. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brooks was a sophomore and a member of the KIPP Cooper Norcross High School football team in Camden, a public charter high school. According to the school website calendar, no classes were scheduled on Friday.

"We are holding Xyere’s family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved him in our hearts," the school said on social media.

