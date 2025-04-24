Oh, I love Walmart, don't you?

Mostly everything I need is in one store, at low prices.

NJ Walmart being converted to a Supercenter

I shrieked at the news that a Walmart near me in New Jersey is being converted to a Walmart Supercenter this year. Oh my gosh, I can't wait.

Keep reading to find out which Walmart store it is.

A Walmart supercenter includes a full grocery store

If you're not familiar with a Walmart Supercenter, it's a larger Walmart than usual and it has a full sized grocery store in it, along with all the other products and treasures you're used to seeing.

Besides the Walmart that's being converted to a Supercenter, three other Walmart stores in the Garden State will be remodeled in 2025, according to a press release.

What can you expect with these updated stores?

Remodeled Walmart stores will have a new look

Each of the stores will have a new look. There will be newly imagined displays of products with big, bold sign, drawing you to them.

There will be new items

You'll have more to pick from. Walmart is expanding its selection in the different departments. You'll see more new items as well.

In response to customers wanting a better online experience, online pickup and delivery is being expanded.

The Pharmacy is being reimagined

You'll notice the Pharmacy is being reimagined with wider aisles, more private checkout areas, and a new, private screening room.

Four New Jersey Walmart stores being remodeled

They are:

- Vineland

1070 W. Landis Avenue

- Berlin

265 N. Route 73

- Bridgeton

1130 Highway 77

NJ Walmart being remodeled AND converted to a Walmart Supercenter

That store is:

- East Windsor

839 Route 130

The new Walmart Supercenter in East Windsor is aiming for a late-2025 opening.

Annie Walker, Senior Vice President, East Business Unit at Walmart said in a statement, "Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role."

Walmart employs over 24,000 people in NJ

In New Jersey alone, Walmart employs over 24,900 people.

For more information on Walmart's commitment to New Jersey, click here.

I can't wait until the East Windsor Walmart Supercenter opens.

I'll let you know when the grand opening will be.

