New business (with name we can’t say) mixing it up in NJ

Before you get crazy over the terminology, let's be clear that is the name of a company in Swedesboro, New Jersey. It's called Cocks in a Box and they are selling cocktails in a box.

You get all of the ingredients to your favorite mixed drinks in a box delivered to your door or you can pick them up at their location on Kings Highway in Swedesboro.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The boxes come in two sizes, one jar or two jars and come with the mixer liquid, fresh garnished, skewers and of course instructions.

You can choose from all the classic favorites from Martinis, Mojitos, Margaritas, The Mule, Whiskey Sour, Manhattan, Old Fashion, or Gin & Tonic.

Cocks in a Box via Instagram Cocks in a Box via Instagram loading...

You provide the alcohol, and the rest of the cocktail is in the box. In an age where you can get just about anything from your groceries and fast-food order delivered right to your door, why not your favorite mixed drink?

The ONE-JAR box has a 32 oz (large) jar of cocktail mixer that includes the fruit, the simple syrup and the citrus all mixed. For every 2 oz of alcohol, you’ll want to use between 2 - 4 oz of mix.

Cocks in a Box via Instagram Cocks in a Box via Instagram loading...

In case you were wondering how the mixed drink ever got the name "cocktail," it's actually a pretty simple innocuous explanation.

The origin is in Bordeaux, France where a man named Antione-Amandee Peychaud mixed his drinks with bitters in an egg cup.

Cocks in a Box via Instagram Cocks in a Box via Instagram loading...

That vessel in French is called a Coquetier and the drinks were called Coquetel. When it got to America it became pronounced cocktail.

So relax and order yourself a 'Cock in a Box'!

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom