These 23 NJ districts are getting money to expand preschool

Districts claim that establishing high-quality preschool is a challenge because of a lack of adequate facilities.

An announcement made on Thursday by Gov. Phil Murphy may help them out a bit.

During a visit to the New Jersey Education Association Convention, Murphy announced the awarding of $51.9 million in federal grant funding, heading to 23 school districts throughout the Garden State.

The funding is meant to support 30 projects that include the creation, expansion, and renovation of preschool facilities.

"This funding will enable more districts to expand their capacity to offer full-day preschool programming to more students, building upon our efforts to provide every 3- and 4-year-old child in our state with access to high-quality pre-K," Murphy said.

The state's latest budget includes $120 million in grants for preschool facilities expansion, coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The 30 projects that qualified for the current round of funding have a total cost of nearly $113.5 million. The grants cover about 45% of that total cost.

Grant amounts range from approximately $113,000 to more than $13 million, according to Murphy's office.

NJ districts receiving preschool funding

Atlantic County

⚫ Egg Harbor Twp. (Interior alterations at Davenport Elementary)

⚫ Linwood City (Addition at Seaview Elementary School)

Bergen County

⚫ Elmwood Park (Addition at Gantner Ave. School)

⚫ Elmwood Park (Addition at Gilbert Ave. School)

⚫ Elmwood Park (Addition at 16th Ave. Preschool)

⚫ Englewood City (Conversion of Quales School)

⚫ Englewood City (Grieco Elementary toilet rooms)

⚫ Glen Rock Borough (Alterations at Glen Rock Middle/High School)

⚫ Teaneck (Addition at Teaneck Bryant School)

⚫ Teaneck (Interior alterations at Teaneck Bryant School)

Burlington County

⚫ Riverside (Riverside New Early Childhood Center)

Camden County

⚫ Cherry Hill (Addition at Malberg ECC)

⚫ Cherry Hill (Construct toilet rooms at Malberg)

⚫ Cherry Hill (Addition at Kilmer Preschool)

Cape May County

⚫ Lower Twp. (Interior renovations at Douglas School)

Cumberland County

⚫ Upper Deerfield (Addition at Seabrook School)

Essex County

⚫ West Orange (Renovations at St. Cloud)

Middlesex County

⚫ Jamesburg (Additions and alterations at JFK)

⚫ Piscataway (Addition at Eisenhower Elementary)

⚫ South River (Preschool addition to administration building)

Monmouth County

⚫ Holmdel (Interior alterations at Village Elementary)

⚫ Keyport (Keyport Central School preschool playground)

⚫ Matawan-Aberdeen Regional (Renovations at Cambridge Park)

Ocean County

⚫ Manchester Twp. (Addition at Ridgeway Elementary)

⚫ Plumsted Twp. (Interior alterations at Woehr)

Somerset County

⚫ North Plainfield (Addition at East End Elementary)

⚫ Somerville (Addition at Van Derveer)

⚫ Somerville (Interior alterations at Van Derveer)

Sussex County

⚫ Montague (Addition at Montague Twp. School)

Warren County

⚫ Washington Twp. (Interior alterations at Brass Castle School)

