One of the 10 youngest billionaires in America is from NJ

The top ten wealthiest individuals in the world each have more than $100 billion in assets. Most of them are aged 50 or above. For instance, Elon Musk currently holds the title of the world's wealthiest person with a wealth exceeding $200 billion.

But who are the ones under 40? According to Stacker, the latest Forbes 400 list, which ranks America's wealthiest showcases some additions like Michael Jordan, the first athlete to make it onto the list.

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images loading...

At the same time, some familiar names dropped off such as former President Donald Trump, whose legal troubles raised doubts about his net worth.

Among the 400 Americans listed by Forbes, only four are under 40 years old, which is only 1% of the entire list.

Stacker also points out that four individuals who appeared on last year's list failed to make it this time. Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegel had their positions affected by a decline in Snap Inc’s stock value (its co-founders.)

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

Similarly, according to the article, Sam Bankman Fried and Gary Wang from FTX were on last year's list. Now convicted of fraud, that led to their exclusion this year.

But there’s only one Jersey guy on the list of America's young billionaires and that’s Josh Kushner, with a fortune totaling $3.6 billion at 38 years old.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images loading...

Josh Kushner, the brother of Jared (Ivanka Trump's hubby) is the founder and managing partner of Thrive Capital. Coming from the Kushner family, he already had a head start in real estate and then parlayed that family money into lucrative investments.

The Kushners all grew up in Livingston and maintain strong ties to the community there, both personally and professionally.

In an effort to create his path separate from the families real estate business, Josh established Thrive Capital as a venture capital firm in 2010.

Throughout his career he has made investments in companies, like Instagram, Spotify and Slack.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

