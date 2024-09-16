Everything You Need to Know to Vote on November 5th

Your vote matters. If you’re 18 years of age or older, don’t walk… run to register to vote.

This fall, 94.5 PST wants you to be seen and be heard. It’s time to vote on November 5th. Are you registered to vote? If you’re not, there’s still time. If you’re not sure, now is the time to check and make a plan to vote on Tuesday, November 5th.

We have a complete guide here from non-partisan sources at Headcount and Vote.org.

Check Your Voter Registration Status Now

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote, it’s really easy.

Seriously, all it takes is for you to fill out this form from Headcount (and Vote.org). It takes less than 30 seconds to verify your registration status.

How to Register to Vote

If you’re not registered to vote, it’s easier than you may realize to get started.

In fact, you can click here to fill out a form to make sure your voice is heard in the next election.

It takes less than 2 minutes to register.

NOTE: If you’ve moved or want to change your party affiliation, you’ll also want to fill this form out.

How to Request a Mail-In Ballot

If you want to request a mail-in ballot ahead of the November 5 Presidential election. It takes less than 2 minutes to register for a ballot in your state.

What are the Deadlines to Register to Vote?

The deadlines to register to vote (and/or request a mail-in ballot) vary by state, but we’ve got you covered here.

You can click here to view the deadlines for New Jersey.

Pennsylvania resources are coming soon.

If you’re out of those states, click here to learn more.

The one thing you don’t do can often influence what you can do for the years to come. When you don’t vote, you help create that’s the opposite of the one you want to live in and lose out on the opportunity to protect that future for generations to come.

In order to vote in the 2024 presidential election, you must be 18 years or older on Election Day. You must also be a citizen of the United States and follow the residency and registration requirements in your state. If you are homeless, you can still vote.

Voter Protection Hotlines:

Source: 866OurVote.org

Helpful links:

USA.gov - You can find your local polling locations, request an absentee ballot, find out how to update your voter registration and more.



Vote.gov - This site will take you to your state's online voter registration application.



US Election Assistance Commission - The U.S. EAC site provide election day contact information. You can also find information about voting accessibility.



Ballot Ready - Ballot Ready will provide you with a localized ballot guide based on your physical address. It will provide you with information on candidates and referendums so you can make an informed choice.



866OurVote.org - The nonpartisan Election Protection coalition provides a variety of voting resources and information.



National Federation of the Blind - Provides a voter's guide and helpful resources for the visually impaired.



National Association of the Deaf - Provides a voter's guide and helpful resources for the hearing impaired.