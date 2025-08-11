Summers at the Jersey Shore are phenomenal.

We have amazing beaches, venues like the Stone Pony for entertainment, and of course, delicious cocktails at Shore town bars.

That said, there are less-than-desirable aspects about a day at the beach, and that can be other people.

Beach pet peeves

We’re all at the beach to have a good time, so there are certain actions that one should absolutely avoid doing in order to ensure a pleasant experience for everyone involved.

I beg of you: do not do these actions when you are spending a day near the ocean.

What not to do at the beach

Feeding the seagulls

It drives me up a wall when I see this.

You overpaid for your pizza or French fries to begin with, are you really going to waste the money by giving the food to seagulls?

It just makes them all the more comfortable to steal from unsuspecting victims.

Setting up your spot right in front of others

If people were on the beach before you, of course, they chose their spot to get a good view of the ocean waves. Setting up your spot in front of them is just selfish and rude.

They came to see the waves, not you.

Spraying your sunscreen near other people

I love the invention of spray sunscreen as much as the next person, but I don’t need it sprayed in my face from another set of people.

Spray before you go or move to a remote area. As much as I love coconut, I’m really not hear to taste another party’s sunscreen.

Annoying things people do on the beach

Playing loud music

Don’t assume others have the same musical taste as you. Perhaps people are on the beach to unwind with the sound of the waves crashing.

If you’re bringing speakers, don’t blast them. Be respectful.

Getting the sand off your towel and onto others

Sure, nobody wants to have their car or beach bag filled with sand, we have to clean off our towel.

However, it’s entirely possible to do that without waving the towel and having the sand land all over the people near us.

Have the common sense to either shake off the towel close to the ground so it doesn’t get on others or wait until you’re far enough away for it not to be a problem.

Being too casual about your umbrella setup

Umbrellas on the beach are a fear of mine, and this was before the lifeguard who was impaled earlier this summer.

Be sure that your umbrella is secure, and be especially careful on windy days.

When kids are left unsupervised

If you’re going to bring young children to the beach, don’t leave it up to the lifeguards to essentially be their babysitter.

Keep an eye on the young ones for their own good.

Playing sports too close to sunbathers

If I’m on the beach to sunbathe, I don’t want to worry about other people playing catch, yet some beachgoers cannot understand—or choose not to care about —spatial awareness.

Keep any sort of sport far away from those of us who are on the beach to relax.

I’m sure there are many, many other pet peeves that people have when it comes to a beach day, but let this be a good start: don’t be the one to ruin someone else’s day at the shore!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

