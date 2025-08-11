Letting your dog run around a roof doesn’t sound sane. But this is a horse of a different color. (Or a dog of a different breed, perhaps?)

For folks who aren’t thrilled with New Jersey’s suburbs and want to live in a hipper, more exciting urban area but still love having a dog, there’s news for you.

Hoboken Urby is coming

It will be a 345-apartment development in Hoboken with breathtaking views of both Jersey City and New York City through oversized windows. The 16-story structure will also have dimmable lighting and keyless entry pads, according to NJ.com. The apartments will be available in one, two, and three bedrooms.

Urby, Apartment Urby/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

But perhaps the coolest thing, other than fire pits, sun beds, and a pool, is that it is not only pet-friendly, it’s going to have a dog run on its roof.

Yes, a full canine play area 16 stories up.

“Hoboken is the perfect Urby neighborhood: it is well-connected, energetic, and has a genuine sense of community,” said David Barry, founder and CEO of Urby. “At Hoboken Urby, we’re layering social spaces alongside bright and spacious apartments, an integrated café, and retail to create a place where people can connect with each other and with the city around them.”

Urby isn’t new to New Jersey.

They have communities in Harrison and Jersey City. Their website: Urby says many of their buildings come with some furnished apartments, so if you and your pooch are starting with a clean slate, maybe the Hoboken one will follow suit.

SEE ALSO: I spent a day playing with golden retrievers at Camp Goldie

Urby, Apartment Urby/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

If you work in Manhattan but want to live in New Jersey, the Hoboken Urby will be found at 256 Observer Highway, offering residents nearby access to PATH trains, NJ Transit, and NY Waterway ferries for connections to Manhattan and surrounding areas.

The downside? It’s not set to open until the summer of 2027.