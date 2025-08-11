WEST DEPTFORD — A driver has been accused of intentionally tearing onto an athletic field in his pickup truck, trying to hurt young children and spectators at a football practice.

On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., police in West Deptford were called to the RiverWinds community complex for a vehicle driving recklessly.

Video taken by a local parent was shared to Instagram, NBC Philadelphia and CBS News Philadelphia, and shows the truck careening onto the grass, weaving dangerously.

The truck eventually crashed into a light pole along the athletic fields and stopped moving.

The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of children, fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly person simple assault.

A parent told CBS News Philadelphia that her 7-year-old son was among the young children on the field.

In an open letter to the community on Thursday, the head of the West Deptford Athletic Association said: “Our top priority as coaches is always the safety of the children in our program—both on and off the field. Last night’s incident was a powerful reminder of just how important that responsibility is.”

“During practice, an alarming situation occurred when a man drove erratically and entered the field area. In that moment of uncertainty, our immediate focus was the safety of every child present. I want to sincerely thank everyone—parents, coaches, and players—for your swift and calm response,” West Deptford Athletic Association President Zachary Knapp said. "Your actions helped ensure that everyone remained safe."

Additional West Deptford officers will now be stationed at the RiverWinds Complex during events, police said on Friday.

Investigators were working with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office to figure out whether additional charges might be filed against the driver, police said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker