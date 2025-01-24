You don't have to be a foodie to enjoy a hidden gem restaurant.

Although most foodies know where some of the best hidden gem restaurants are because they are on a constant search for the very best food around.

Hidden gem restaurants across the country typically aren't fancy places

Hidden gems don't have to be fancy places in fact they're usually not fancy at all. That's the charm.

They're not featured in magazines or on travel websites. Many times these hidden gems are in small towns or very unassuming places.

The locals usually know the hidden gems and are loyal to them, but hate when word gets out about them because then they become more crowded.

Love Food searched the country and found what they think are the best hidden gem restaurants in each state.

This list makes me want to gas up the car and take a long road trip.

The winners serve all different kinds of foods...something for everyone.

In Pennsylvania, the best hidden gem, according to Love Food has been there for a long time.

The Squeeze In is Pennsylvania's Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

It's called Squeeze In, and it's been open since 1945 in Sunbury.

It's a tiny place, like really tiny, only having 5 counter-seats inside.

It's an old-fashioned hot dog stand squeezed in between two other places, hence the name, The Squeeze In. Ha ha. I love it.

The Squeeze In has been open since 1945

Love Food says, " The Squeeze In has been selling really good, really affordable dogs to the people of Sunbury since 1945."

The stand-out menu item is simply a hot dog with chili, but half is hot, while the other half is sweet.

It's on my bucket list.

You can see the list of the hidden gem restaurants in each state by clicking here.

The Squeeze In is located at 448 1/2 Market Street in Sunbury, PA.

