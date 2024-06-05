Dog rescued from a storm drain in Sparta, NJ

🐶 A dog was rescued from a drainpipe in Sparta Township

SPARTA— His name is not Stormy or Drainpipe, but both would have worked.

First responders from the Sparta Township Fire Department responded to Knoll Heights about 7 p.m. Sunday to help with a dog stuck in a storm drain.

Hubbell the dog had found its way into the drainage pipe and couldn’t get out.

With help from Sparta firefighters, police, volunteers, and some coaxing from his owners, Hubbell made it out safely.

Officials did not say how long he was in the storm drain before being rescued.

“We’re happy to report that other than needing a bath, he’ll be just fine,” the fire department commented on its Facebook page.

