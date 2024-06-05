This NJ restaurant was named most beautiful in the state

When you are in the mood to dine out, there are a few options to choose from depending on your mood. You can go to a dive spot which usually has some of the best food in the state, or you can experience an up-scale restaurant with all the bells and whistles.

Either one is a win, but if you go with the latter, you want to make sure you settle on a place that has it all from service, food, atmosphere, and décor.

Jay Wennington via Unsplash Jay Wennington via Unsplash loading...

A pretty restaurant is appealing and worth more than one visit and New Jersey has plenty of them.

Thanks to OpenTable, they put together a list of the country’s most beautiful restaurants for PEOPLE’s 50th anniversary and New Jersey made the list.

If you’re interested in which restaurant made the list in our sister-states, take a look here:

Siena in New Haven, Connecticut

Victoria’s in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Ammoora in Baltimore, Maryland

SkyHigh in Philadelphia

Cara in Newport, Rhode Island

New Jersey’s choice will surprise you if you don’t know it exists.

Rat’s Restaurant in Hamilton which sits on the Grounds for Sculpture Museum grounds, is named the most attractive restaurant in our state.

The views are amazing. Grounds for Sculpture sits on 42 acres and Rat’s is relaxing and exotic at the same time.

It’s even been labeled “Most Romantic Restaurant” by Philadelphia Magazine.

The website says Rat’s will make you “feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a cozy French countryside café.”

They even host events like weddings.

And the food, there are no words.

To see the rest of the list, click HERE.

Now don't settle on one restaurant. New Jersey has so many amazing ones you need to add to your list and you can start with these:

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.