💲 NJ Lottery is kicking off summer with a new series of scratch-offs

💲 The six new designs are all NJ themed

💲 There are some big prizes to win

TRENTON — The New Jersey Lottery is kicking off summer the only way it knows how---Jersey style.

That means Jersey-themed scratch-offs, events, and giveaways.

It's A Jersey Thing Scratch-Off (NJ Lottery)

“It’s A Jersey Thing Scratch-Off”

The brand new scratch-off, “It’s a Jersey Thing,” is in retailers everywhere featuring tomatoes, pizza, diners, beaches, the Turnpike, and full-service gas stations.

This $10 ticket offers prizes of up to $500,000 and has six distinct Jersey designs. New Jersey is proud to lay claim to the best pizza in the nation, so of course that is one design. The Jersey Fresh tomato is another, as well as diners (since they exist in every corner of the state), beautiful Jersey Shore beaches, Turnpike signage, and “No Self Service” images (referring to gas stations).

To play the game is easy. The player will scratch off the play area to reveal six “winning numbers” and 20 “your numbers” associated with a prize. If the player matches any winning numbers to “your numbers,”, the player wins the prize shown for that number.

If the player gets a “Jersey” symbol, the player wins that prize automatically. If the player gets a “$$” symbol, the player wins double the prize shown for that symbol.

“The Bonus $50” is when a player reveals a “$50 Burst” symbol. The player wins 50 bucks automatically. “The Bonus $100” works the same way, except the prize is 100 bucks.

It's A Jersey Thing Scratch-Off (NJ Lottery)

There Is More

In-person events kicked off yesterday at the Vince Lombardi Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield. More events will be held today at Pick It Plus in Barnegat.

Online sweepstakes are available at the New Jersey Lottery’s Game Changers and VIP Club this week, plus the promotions team will be on-site at the Somerset Patriots, Trenton Thunder, and the TD Bank Food Truck Festival in Millville this weekend.

Check out the NJ Lottery website for more details or visit the It’s A Jersey Thing page.

