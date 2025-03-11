Will Spotted Lanternflies Come Back to NJ in 2025?

Spring is almost here which means a ton of posts will be making their way to our backyards. I love Spring and Summer in New Jersey, but the only downfall is the different bugs that decide to ruin your outside time.

They never mind their own business and are always just all over you. Ants, mosquitoes, flies, bees, beetles.

They’re all coming to fly around every single outdoor activity you have planned over the next 6 months or so.

Read More: The Deadliest Bug In The World Will Soon Swarm PA

If there’s one thing about me it’s that I am not a bug person. I am terrified of even the shortest sighting of a bug. They make my skin crawl and I act like a child if something lands on me.

With that being said, you can only imagine what I acted like when the Spotted Lanternflies started showing up all over New Jersey.

I know it’s our civic duty to kill them on sight, but I can’t even get close to one.

Those things will fly right into you and have no respect for personal space. I was hoping we wouldn’t have to see them again, but year in and year out, they continue to make their way back to The Garden State.

Spring 2025 is just about here, so when will we start seeing these pests again? Here’s what to expect:

When Will Spotted Lanternflies Make Their Way to New Jersey in 2025?

Invasive Species Spotted Lanternfly Permeates Across Northeast With Fears They Could Spread Further Getty Images loading...

The life cycle of a lanternfly is pretty simple. From September to May, you’ll see egg masses that look like little white clumps growing on trees.

Anywhere between April and June, they’ll start to hatch and almost look like little spiders. In the warmer months between June and July, we’ll start to see them grow their wings and basically invade our personal space.

So, we have some time before the Lanternflies officially start flying around New Jersey, but we could see them crawling around in the next few weeks.

Remember Spotted Lanternflies are an invasive species and are harmful to the environment. If you see one, squish it!

March 14, 2025 - Lunar Eclipse Times For Philly, PA & NJ These are the times when you should expect to see the lunar eclipse across Philadelphia, southeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey. Information is from the National Solar Observatory. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST