There's exciting news for one Jersey Shore town.

It's about to be the backdrop for a new movie and you could be cast in it, according to New Jersey Digest.

A new movie's being filmed in Cape May

It's Cape May.

If you're from New Jersey, like I am, there's a pretty good chance you've visited this quaint and charming town.

From its historic streets with beautiful old, Victorian houses to its beautiful beaches, this town is a Jersey Shore favorite.

It's about to be even more popular as Steven Spielberg brings his newest movie project to town.

Spielberg is of course known for making classic movies. Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T., and Schindler's List are just a few.

Spielberg's newest project is a UFO movie and he'll be filming in Cape May.

This is a big deal for this tiny shore town.

Not only are you going to get to watch the action, you have a chance to be in it.

Locals will be cast as extras in the movie

Spielberg’s casting team is looking for Cape May residents to play supporting roles like passengers on a train and people driving cars.

If you're 18 or older and have always wanted to be in a movie, this is your chance.

Don't worry, you don't have to have any acting experience.

Filming will take place in March

Filming will be from March 10th to March 14th, and extras will earn $216 per day. Not bad.

Plus, if your car is used for a scene, you’ll earn an extra $37.50.

You'll need to email to apply to be an extra

All you need to do is email nj@gwcnyc.com with the subject "Non-View Cape May Locals" and include your name, phone number, and recent photos, including any tattoos.

If you’re submitting a car, don’t forget to put the car details (make, model, etc.) and a photo of it too.

The movie has some big stars in it including Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, and Eve Hewson.

Spielberg spent part of his childhood in New Jersey

Spielberg has a connection to New Jersey. He spent some of his childhood in Haddon Township.

His time in the Garden State inspired parts of The Fabelmans, and he filmed West Side Story in Paterson.

Take a road trip to Cape May in March to catch some of the action.

I'm sure it will be an experience you won't soon forget.

For more details, click here.

