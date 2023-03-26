APPROVED: A New Popeyes is Coming to Middlesex County, NJ – Here’s Where

If you're in the mood for some fast, southern-style fried chicken, here's some good news.

A new Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen has just been approved to build a new location in South Plainfield, according to NJ.com.

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases Getty Images loading...

The South Plainfield Planning Board granted the green light to open the location in the Oak Park Commons shopping center. The same shopping center where you'll find an LA Fitness, CVS, Aldi, and Dollar Tree, at the intersection of Park Ave. and Oak Tree Rd.

This will be a drive-thru location that will take over a portion of the 6,230 square foot space formerly occupied by a gym.

As for an opening date? No word on that yet, not when construction will begin. We'll expect to learn more about an opening date once construction gets underway.

Chances are, you know what you're in for when you're pulling into a Popeyes. They already have 96 locations in New Jersey. If you're looking a quick, crispy dinner, you can can get one of their signature fried chicken meals, chicken tenders, shrimp tackle boxes, and more with fries and biscuits.

And of course, you can grab one of their wildly-popular classic chicken sandwiches that took the world by storm.

This news comes shortly after it was announced that a Chick-fil-A will also be opening a new location in Middlesex County, in East Brunswick, at 371 and 377 Route 18 S. You can read more about that HERE.

