Disappointing news for bargain hunters in the Princeton area.

While I was doing some shopping nearby, I noticed Ocean State Job Lot is closing its doors for good in Nassau Park Pavilion.

It's only been open for a little over a year.

The popular discount retailer, which opened in August 2023, occupied half of the former Walmart space in the popular Mercer County shopping center on Route 1 South.

Ocean State Job Lot is a convenient spot for locals to find everything from seasonal items, health products, household essentials, and pet supplies to clothing, beach gear, food & beverages, and even outdoor and lawn supplies.

I have noticed since it's opening a little over a year ago, the parking lot was hardly crowded, which may have contributed to the end of the store's run in Princeton.

For those who enjoyed browsing the aisles of this discount store, this closure is a sad, especially after the site sat empty for so long before Ocean State Job Lot filled the space.

I've heard that the store is looking to close by the end of January. The Closing Sale is underway.

The sign hanging in front of the store says you can save up to 50%. The discount may be higher as the closing gets closer.

On the other side of the old Walmart space, Floor & Decor is still open.

I'm sure I'm not the only one wondering what’s next for this part of the shopping center.

With so many stores closing these days, it’s tough to say what will replace Ocean State Job Lot.

Will another retailer take its place, or will this space sit empty for a while like so many others?

I'll let you know when I hear about what's next for that space.