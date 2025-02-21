Barstool’s Dave Portnoy just judged this New Jersey pizzeria

The highs were high and the lows were low for “El Presidente” at this NJ pizzeria.

Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports has returned to the Garden State to judge our pizza with his famous one bite reviews.

The self-appointed pizza connoisseur takes one bite of a slice and judges them based on their flavor and sturdiness (or, as he calls it, the “undercarriage.”)

This week, Portnoy reviewed Spinachio Pizza.

Spinachio Pizza is located at 5 Sicomac Road #10, North Haledon, NJ

Initially, the pie he reviewed was their “skinny cheese.” He praised the lack of flop.

This looks great.

Portnoy notes that the pizza tastes like a bar pie, but has hesitations about the cheese being all the way down to the crust.

“I wish it had a little more crust,” he says.

As for the rating, he said “I’m in between… 7.9 or 8.1. It’s a coin flip.”

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Spinachio Pizza in North Haledon, NJ: 8.1

The most charming part of the video is seeing the owners react to the great review.

BONUS! Portnoy was “bullied” by the owners and customers into trying their spinach slice.

It was less than desirable for him. “It’s edible, I don’t hate it,” he says, all the while making it clear that he absolutely hates it.

You can watch the entire review below. As judgmental as it is, I will admit I got a good laugh out of Portnoy being thrown off by an older women walking past him.

“Old. That lady is old.”

This isn’t Portnoy’s first rodeo when it comes to New Jersey slices, take a look at some of the other pizza joints he’s reviewed:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

