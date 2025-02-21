This New Jersey pizza joint disappointed Barstool’s Dave Portnoy

When you see “El Presidente” coming into your pizza restaurant, you should know you need to bring your A-game.

That didn’t seem to be what happened when Dave Portnoy visited Jojo’s in Little Falls.

Dave Portnoy visits Jojo’s Pizza

Right from the start, Portnoy isn’t pleased with the restaurant, noting how corny and generic the signage out front is.

Picture a New York City bodega sign: that’s pretty much what they’re displaying.

Then he goes in for a bite.

Even as a watcher, you can tell that the pizza isn’t going to be great. As Portnoy goes to take a bite, it’s literally dripping.

“You know what… this pizza tastes exactly how that sign looks.”

Yikes. Not a glowing review.

“Not awful,” he says before hesitantly going in for a second bite.

That said, the return bite didn’t save the pizza’s rating. This is possibly one of the shortest reviews I’ve ever seen on Barstool’s One Bite Reviews.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Jojo’s Pizza in Little Falls, NJ: 6.8

“This is 6.8 pizza. If you have generic signs, you generally get kinda generic pizza,” he says while walking away from the camera.

It’s clear from his brief review that he wants nothing to do with the rest of the pizza.

Check it out for yourself to see if the analysis is harsh or not.

Of course, this isn’t Portnoy’s first rodeo when it comes to New Jersey pizza, here are some of the other pizzerias he’s reviewed:

