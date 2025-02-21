These two car brands trigger the most road rage in NJ

It’s not a surprise that 88% of drivers admit to having road rages. It is a surprise that a car brand could be enough to trigger it.

Really? We’re that convinced drivers of certain cars are going to do something outrageous or stupid that we get angry before it even happens? So, at least according to a survey of 1,000 people done by suretybonds.org.

Some surprising data comes from this report.

First of all, the car brand that people get most irrationally angry over on sight is BMW. That makes more than any other triggers people. I had to laugh reading this because I have been on record many times saying I feel like young white males driving BMWs tend to be the worst, most aggressive drivers. I admit it seems unfair. I have only anecdotal evidence to back it up. Maybe I just feel they’re too young to have afforded it themselves, so I start imagining spoiled rich kid syndrome.

Then there’s the number two most triggering brand of car. It’s Tesla.

Was it because of political backlash against Elon Musk? I doubt it. This study was done in December 2024, before Trump was even sworn in.

Could it be due to the absolutely stupid, ugly look of those Tesla Cybertrucks? I doubt it since it seems to be the make and not any one individual model.

Another aspect of this survey was determining which music was more likely to trigger road rage. Indie music fans report the highest rate of road rage at 96%. That’s followed by metal listeners at 89%.

They also found age predicts a stronger likelihood of road rage. Younger drivers experience it most, with Millennials and Gen Z tied at 90%, followed by Gen X at 87% and baby boomers at 83%.

The takeaway? God forbid you’re a Millennial listening to Indie music while driving next to a BMW or Tesla.

See the full report here.

