‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ guy’s restaurant finally opens

If you’re looking for a new restaurant to experience in Somerset County, we have news.

Back in the fall, I wrote about Giovanni LaCorte, who had been featured on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” as the youngest chef they ever had on the show. He was then 18 years old. He was operating what amounted to a weekend pop-up restaurant in the small space of his dad’s deli, Joe’s Meat Market, in South Bound Brook. You can read that story here.

After that, he parlayed his notoriety into an Instagram following of more than 15,000. Then he set his ambitions on an available space next door to the family deli, and it has finally come to life.

He had hoped it would open at the end of December, but after some delays, MyCentralJersey.com is reporting that Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant finally opened its doors on Feb. 18.

It has been so anticipated among LaCorte’s customers and fans that the first few days are reservation only. Giovanni’s can be found at 113 Clinton St. in South Bound Brook. They have seating to accommodate 120 people throughout three dining rooms and enough space that private events and weddings are an option.

Here, you’ll find simple Italian-American dishes but with his acquired gourmet touch. His customers can’t get enough.

“I make good, simple dishes that people love,” he said. “People aren’t just coming in for a roast beef sandwich — they’re also coming in and ordering tomahawk steak."

Here’s his website learn more.

