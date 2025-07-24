Have you been "down the shore" yet this summer? If you have no idea what I'm talking about, that's what you call going to the beach, if you were born and bred in New Jersey.

New Jersey is known for its beaches

Summers in New Jersey are the best. Besides chomping on the sweetest corn-on-the-cob around and having Jersey tomato and mayo sandwiches (IYKYK), heading down the shore to walk the boards, ride the rides, go mini-golfing, grab the biggest pizza slices you'll ever try and fit in your mouth, and seeing the most amazing sunrises over the ocean is bucket list stuff.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk Mini Golf

I may be a little biased because I'm a Jersey Girl through and through, but, not many places in the U.S. compare to the Jersey Shore. The coastline is lined with the most adorable towns, each packed with its own charm.

How could you ever pick a favorite beach town?

andykazie

Each year, NJ Sea Grant Consortium conducts a New Jersey's Favorite Beaches poll, and one of the winners for 2025 has been on top for 12 years in a row. It's obviously a special place.

Here are the winners by county:

Monmouth County - Asbury Park; runner up, Spring Lake.

Ocean County - Beach Haven; runner up, Point Pleasant.

Atlantic County - Margate; runner up, Brigantine.

Cape May County - Ocean City, runner up, Cape May.

Ocean City is the town that's gotten this title of Best Beach for the 12th year in a row.

Overlooking Ocean City, New Jersey from the bay to the ocean

The Mayor of Ocean City, Jay Gillian, says, "It's an honor to see this annual confirm what generations of families already know: Ocean City is the best."

