This is one of my ABSOLUTE favorite events of the year, so I am thrilled that tickets are now on sale for the 2026 New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant.

The New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant for 2026 Happens Soon

It is one of the best events of the year in New Hope, and it’s happening in just about one month.

Performers will be battling it out for the title of Miss New Hope Celebrates 2026 at the stage of the Bucks County Playhouse on Saturday, April 4, 2026. The show begins at 6:30 p.m., and it's a full-scale production that will bring together drag, artistry, and queer joy.

Organizers say that this year’s theme is REIGNING COLOR. An extraordinary lineup of drag queens will compete for the title of Miss New Hope 2026.

I see a lot of drag performances each year. And trust me. New Hope’s crop of performers have been some of the absolutely most talented queens (and kings) that I have seen in recent years (in cities big and small). ,

How to Get Tickets to See the New Hope Pride Pageant 2026

The pageant is Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. inside the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA.

In fact, tickets for on sale right now. With general admission tickets available for $60, while VIP seating is available for $80. You can click here to purchase your tickets right now on the Bucks County Playhouse's website.

All tickets include a pre-show social at Playhouse Deck with a cash bar starting at 4:00pm., according to organizers. Plus, the VIP tickets include two complimentary drinks, by the way.

Why I Love the New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant So Much

I was truly honored to serve as a judge at last year's pageant in 2025. And, honestly, it was one of the highlights of that entire year.

As returning host Marti G Cummings has said, celebrating Queer Joy is more important right now than ever before. And it’s safe to say that the New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant IS the epitome of that Queer Joy (with incredible performances).

