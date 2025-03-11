Have you seen her? NJ police search for missing 14-year-old girl
🔻 NJ teen missing
🔻 Last seen Tuesday a.m., cops say
🔻 Police actively searching
WILLINGBORO — Police have asked for help finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday morning.
Nedgine Derilus was seen in the area of Twin Hills Park around 10:30 a.m., Willingboro Police said.
She was described as wearing black pants, a dark gray “Essentials” hooded sweatshirt and carrying a black book bag, police said.
Anyone with information on the teen’s location was urged to dial 9-1-1 or Willingboro Police Desk at 609-877-3001.
