😲 Nine businesses have been added to the state's public list of lawbreakers

😲 The new entries owe more than $900,000 in unpaid wages and fines

😲 There are now 253 businesses posted to "The WALL"

Shame on them.

The New Jersey Labor Department announced this week that it added nine more businesses to the Workplace Accountability in Labor List, or “The WALL.”

The nine businesses owe a total of $906,976 in unpaid wages, fines, and penalties, including penalties for failure to comply with the NJ Gross Income Tax Act.

Currently in the second year of the WALL initiative (it went live in September 2023), there are now 253 businesses posted to this so-called wall of shame, which collectively owe $24.7 million, either directly to their workers or to the state for unpaid taxes or contributions.

To date, the state labor department has recovered $613,208.63 in outstanding liabilities from businesses that have been posted to the WALL or have been warned their business would be added to the WALL if they did not resolve their outstanding liabilities.

The WALL allows the state to publicly name and shame companies that shortchange their workers. Any business on the list is barred from public contracting with state, county, or local governments until they pay their liabilities in full.

Officials say businesses receive plenty of notice before their name makes the list.

Not all entries are based in New Jersey.

New WALL additions – March 2025

Artec Group Corp

◼ Orange and Montville, NJ

◼ Total owed: $122,730.91

Charleston Tile and Stone Corporation

◼ Basking Ridge, NJ

◼ Total owed: $136,606.99

Coronel Construction Services, LLC

◼ Newark, NJ

◼ Total owed: $25,800

Fat Snax Incorporated

◼ Brooklyn, NY and Moraga, CA

◼ Total owed: $66,128.47

Honeyware Manufacturing, Inc.

◼ Kearny, NJ

◼ Total owed: $18,673.10

Northeast Sweeping LLC

◼ Nutley, NJ

◼ Total owed: $68,619.72

Pinnacle Freight Lines, Inc.

◼ Brookville, NY, Secaucus, NJ, and Kearny, NJ

◼ Total owed: $320,093.55

RIS Construction Corp

◼ Montclair, NJ

◼ Total owed: $78,560

Romark Laboratories, LLC

◼ Tampa, FL

◼ Total owed: $69,763.49

The WALL can be viewed here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom