EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three young men are in the Atlantic County Jail after being arrested and charged with threatening to shoot up a bowling alley.

Egg Harbor Township police and officers from Pleasantville and Northfield arrived at King Pin Lanes bowling alley off Black Horse Pike just after 11 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about an armed man.

The 911 caller explained that two men had been fighting when one of them went to his car to get a gun, re-entered the bowling alley, and then threatened to shoot people inside.

He drove off before police arrived, but officers found the vehicle in the bowling alley's rear parking lot. Police said a “high-risk stop” was conducted.

Three men were removed from the vehicle without any incident. The loaded handgun was found; it was reported stolen out of Ohio.

The trio, Shuaib Wright, 19, of Egg Harbor Township; Aziz Coley-Wilson, 20, of Atlantic City; and Mikel Jones, 18, of Atlantic City, were each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, receiving stolen property, making terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

It's not clear what the men were fighting about. The investigation continues.

