Young girl found dead in Newark apartment, mom charged
🚨 Police were called to a Newark apartment Monday morning
🚨 A 6-year-old girl was found deceased
🚨 The cause of death is under investigation
NEWARK — A mother was charged after her young daughter was found dead inside an apartment Monday morning.
Newark Police were called to a unit at Stratford Place around 10:30 a.m. and found the 6-year-old girl had already passed away, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Carmen Martin. The girl's mother, Zyhirah Hall, 26, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Martin did not disclose the circumstances of the death. The cause and manner of death are under investigation by a medical examiner.
Candlelight vigil
Police at the scene told RLS Metro Breaking News the girl appeared to have injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.
A candlelight vigil is planned Wednesday night in front of the apartment building where she lived. A promotional banner identifies the girl as Ne'Miyaa.
