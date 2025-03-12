Young girl found dead in Newark apartment, mom charged

🚨 Police were called to a Newark apartment Monday morning

🚨 A 6-year-old girl was found deceased

🚨 The cause of death is under investigation

NEWARK — A mother was charged after her young daughter was found dead inside an apartment Monday morning.

Newark Police were called to a unit at Stratford Place around 10:30 a.m. and found the 6-year-old girl had already passed away, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Carmen Martin. The girl's mother, Zyhirah Hall, 26, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Martin did not disclose the circumstances of the death. The cause and manner of death are under investigation by a medical examiner.

Image promoting vigil for Ne'Miyaa Hall Image promoting vigil for Ne'Miyaa Hall (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Candlelight vigil

Police at the scene told RLS Metro Breaking News the girl appeared to have injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

A candlelight vigil is planned Wednesday night in front of the apartment building where she lived. A promotional banner identifies the girl as Ne'Miyaa.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State Go Banking Rates analyzed 2025 financial data to determine how much is necessary to retire across the nation, factoring in groceries, housing, transportation, healthcare costs, and more. Plus, what an additional $1 million in savings would look like, along with a financial comparison to New Jersey. States are listed from least savings to most. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Tolls and fares that cost NJ travelers more this year Whether driving or taking mass transit, travels around NJ and into NY and PA are costing more in 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt