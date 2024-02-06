Another sign of the times. Levittown Now is reporting that Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem is up for sale.

Neshaminy Mall was once a very popular place. It was always crowded with shoppers, diners, and movie-watchers.

It was a place where my friends and I would hang out because it was never cool to hang out at the mall closest to where you lived, you'd go to a neighboring mall (it made sense at the time). We would have dinner at one of the restaurants and then go to a movie.

But in recent years, the popularity of malls seems to have waned. The COVID-19 pandemic didn't help and with online shopping giants like Amazon making shopping really easy, retail stores have been tasked with keeping shoppers interested, and willing, to leave home to get what they need.

Two big draws at Neshaminy Mall, Macy's and Sears, closed a few years ago (Macy's in 2017 and Sears in 2018).

The old Macy's space is not a part of the sale. It has different owners. There are plans to turn that into a multipurpose gym and entertainment complex. It's called Fusion. It will be a state-of-the-art gym with boxing rings, a pool, pickleball courts, a nine-hole golf course, a restaurant, and more. Click here for more information.

The popular department store, Boscovs, is still open and so is the AMC Theater. I just saw the Taylor Swift concert movie there back in the fall. It was hard not to notice all the vacancies in the mall.

We'll see what happens. Maybe a new owner will breathe new life back into the mall or it could be redeveloped into something else. I'll keep you posted.

To read the entire article, click here.

