The Price is Right Live is coming back to New Jersey

The venerable road show version of the Price is Right is coming back to New Jersey; it’s called “The Price is Right Live,” and has been touring for 14 years.

The Price is Right Live via Facebook The Price is Right Live via Facebook loading...

The show will stop in Newark at the Prudential Center on Oct. 5th (tickets are on sale now).

The show is hosted by a celebrity host (they can change from town to town) and features classic games from the TV show, such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, and The Big Wheel. Audience members are selected to come on stage and play the games, with the chance to win prizes such as cash, cars, and vacations.

The Price is Right Live via Facebook The Price is Right Live via Facebook loading...

You don’t actually need to purchase a ticket to possibly play one of the games onstage; from the show’s FAQ:

Ticketed and non-ticketed guests are allowed to register for a chance to be a randomly selected contestant. Guests must check in at the venue registration area to confirm registration is complete. No ticket purchase is required to register to be a contestant and will not be considered a factor in determining eligibility. Registration will close precisely at showtime. All guests who have arrived prior to showtime will be allowed to register. Registration begins at the venue 3 hours prior to show time.

The Price is Right Live via Facebook The Price is Right Live via Facebook loading...

The Price is Right Live Stage Show is a family-friendly event that is appropriate for all ages. The show is designed to be interactive, with audience members encouraged to participate in the games and cheer on their fellow audience members.

The Price is Right Live via Facebook The Price is Right Live via Facebook loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Celebrity Pairs Who Faced Dating Speculation