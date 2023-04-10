⚫ Remote work is here to stay, according to new research from Robert Half

It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic upended work as we know it and normalized working from anywhere versus in the office.

New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half revealed five remote work trends that are taking shape for 2023.

What are the job trends?

First and foremost, remote jobs are here to stay, said Robert Half Regional Director Dora Onyschak. She said almost one out of three jobs are hybrid or remote in some type of capacity. That’s 28% of all new job postings in January, which is on par with 29% a year ago.

She also said that 87% of workers currently considering a job change are interested in hybrid or fully remote positions. That’s a big chunk of the workforce.

The second trend is that work flexibility can lead to greater happiness. Seventy-seven percent of professionals who can work where and when they’re most productive are putting in more hours now than three years ago, Onyschak said. Despite longer workdays, 46% report higher job satisfaction.

A third trend that Robert Half said is taking shape involves workers who say they would sacrifice salary for more remote time. Onyschak said one-third of workers who go into the office at least once a week are willing to take a pay cut for more remote work time and more flexibility.

“The average salary reduction they’d accept is 18 percent which I think is a huge number in terms of a salary cut,” Onyschak said.

Being in the office has its benefits, is the fourth trend. Sixty-five percent of professionals said they have more effective relationships with colleagues they’ve met face-to-face versus those they have not. Onyschak also said that 49% of workers are more comfortable collaborating in person than virtually, which is 31%. But she added that does not mean being in the office five days a week.

The fifth and final remote work trend finds employees have career opportunities wherever they may be. Eighty-two percent of managers who oversee hybrid teams feel that in-office and remote employees have the same opportunities for career advancement. On the flip side, 42% of remote workers are concerned about being visible for project opportunities and promotions.

Managers said the best ways for off-site employees to position themselves for growth include having regular career pathing conversations, expressing interest in professional development opportunities, and volunteering to lead or contribute to projects.

How can employers retain their top talent?

Onyschak said employers must realize this is still a candidate-driven market. That means there are currently two job openings for every unemployed person so it’s very important to keep employees happy.

She said managers should offer the hybrid option, if possible. Many New Jersey companies are embracing that concept, she added.

“You have to make sure that you’re meeting regularly with your employees and that is both those that are in the office, as well as remote employees, if you have them,” Onyschak said.

Talk to them one-on-one. Talk about their career goals and their expectations. Encourage employees to discuss what they want in their next step in the company.

Flexibility is always key, she said. Have reasons for your employees to want to come into the office. Maybe provide lunch or collaborate on ideas so everyone’s voice is heard and appreciated.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

