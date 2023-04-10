Popular coffee chain is coming to New Jersey
A rapidly expanding coffee chain is entering the New Jersey market, which already features a plethora of both chain and local coffee choices.
The Human Bean, a chain that started in Ashland, Oregon, in 1998, and has grown to over 300 locations either already built or in development.
Their first foray in New Jersey is a store in Dumont which is on schedule to open in May.
The Human Bean features all manner of coffee drinks: lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, mochas, as well as frozen hot chocolate, fruit smoothies, teas like matcha and chai, along with low carb options.
In addition to their focus on quality coffee and customer convenience, The Human Bean also emphasizes giving back to the community.
Each location is locally owned and operated, and the company supports various charitable organizations through its Coffee for a Cure program, which donates a portion of their sales to breast cancer awareness and research.
According to the company:
The brand's motto, 'Be Kind,' is a reflection of its commitment to treating everyone with respect and kindness, no matter who they are or where they come from. This philosophy extends to the company's relationships with its suppliers and the coffee-growing communities it works with, as Human Bean Coffee is committed to promoting fair trade practices and supporting sustainable farming practices.
According to NorthJersey.com, it also sells stainless, plastic and ceramic drinkware to hold all of your coffee needs. Its branded merchandise is also available online and at local stores.
