Dumont, NJ teen dies after collapsing while playing basketball

DUMONT — The borough has been grief-stricken by the sudden death of a teenager after he collapsed while practicing basketball on Saturday, officials confirmed.

“Our community suffered an immeasurable loss upon the tragic passing of one of our young residents and students," Dumont Mayor Andrew LaBruno said in a Facebook post on Sunday. "Our hearts and prayers are with the child's family and friends as they navigate the unimaginable pain of losing a child.”

The teen had finished his own team's practice session on Saturday afternoon, as reported by Daily Voice, and had stayed for additional practice when he collapsed at Grant Elementary School.

A coach who also is an emergency medical technician immediately began CPR, according to the same report.

He was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dumont Public Schools would be offering counseling and bereavement support services to students and school staff as needed, LaBruno also said, citing Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Poidomani.

No potential cause of death had yet been disclosed, as the community began to process the loss.

A GoFundMe campaign setup for the teen's family identified the youth as Aaron Vasquez, who was just 14.

"Aaron was a sweet, loving old soul who wore his heart on his sleeve and approached people with a unique sweetness and tenderness," a written summary by campaign organizer, Dawn Drescher, said.

"This is a time that no parent or child should have to go through and as a community we can help pull together to hold this family up."

By Sunday afternoon, roughly $13,000 had been raised for the teen's grieving loved ones.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist