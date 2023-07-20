🔴 Driver was taken into custody at the crash scene

🔴 Two pedestrians were hospitalized with injuries

RIDGEFIELD — A Dumont man who struck two pedestrians crossing Bergen Boulevard was charged with driving under the influence Friday night.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said the pedestrians were crossing near Edgewater Avenue in Ridgefield just before 11 p.m. when they were hit by a Subaru driven by Esvin Duarte-Simon, 33.

One of the pedestrians was taken to Hackensack University Hospital for treatment of serious bodily injuries. The other was transported to Holy Name Hospital Medical Center in Teaneck for treatment of bodily injuries.

The identities of the pedestrians were not disclosed.

Duarte-Simon was taken into custody at the scene and charged with third-degree assault by auto resulting in serious bodily injury while in violation of driving while intoxicated. He was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to possess registration and insurance identification cards.

He is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in court.

