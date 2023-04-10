South Jersey diner reappearing on ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’
“Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” is one of the most popular shows on the Food Network hosted by one of the most popular Food Network hosts, Guy Fieri.
In the 45 seasons of the show, 36+ New Jersey restaurants have appeared on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” and a few of them have been on the show multiple times.
Vincentown Diner will be the next to have that follow-up episode.
On Friday, April 21 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network, check out Chef Jason from the Vincentown Diner as he features their Beef Stroganoff and “The Aristocrat” breakfast sandwich.
In 2016, the diner was featured on the show showcasing their Mile High Meatloaf and Apple Pie French Toast.
It’s always exciting when we see a place from our home state on TV especially if you’ve been to that place before.
36 restaurants on the same show sounds like a lot and might even hold a record. That has to tell you something about the food in our great state.
Some of the more recent New Jersey restaurants featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” are:
Dolce and Clemente in Robbinsville
Joe’s Meat Market in South Bound Brook
Big Pinks BBQ Food Truck in Bridgewater
Moo Yai Thai Restaurant in Sea Bright
The Cubby Pickle in Highlands
Turf Surf and Earth in Somerville
Make sure to set your DVR for Friday, April 21 at 9 p.m.
Guy Fieri shouldn't stop here! There are plenty of other New Jersey restaurants he needs to check out:
