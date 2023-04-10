South Jersey diner reappearing on ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’

“Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” is one of the most popular shows on the Food Network hosted by one of the most popular Food Network hosts, Guy Fieri.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate Getty Images loading...

In the 45 seasons of the show, 36+ New Jersey restaurants have appeared on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” and a few of them have been on the show multiple times.

Vincentown Diner will be the next to have that follow-up episode.

On Friday, April 21 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network, check out Chef Jason from the Vincentown Diner as he features their Beef Stroganoff and “The Aristocrat” breakfast sandwich.

In 2016, the diner was featured on the show showcasing their Mile High Meatloaf and Apple Pie French Toast.

It’s always exciting when we see a place from our home state on TV especially if you’ve been to that place before.

36 restaurants on the same show sounds like a lot and might even hold a record. That has to tell you something about the food in our great state.

Some of the more recent New Jersey restaurants featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” are:

Dolce and Clemente in Robbinsville

Joe’s Meat Market in South Bound Brook

Big Pinks BBQ Food Truck in Bridgewater

Moo Yai Thai Restaurant in Sea Bright

The Cubby Pickle in Highlands

Turf Surf and Earth in Somerville

Make sure to set your DVR for Friday, April 21 at 9 p.m.

Guy Fieri shouldn't stop here! There are plenty of other New Jersey restaurants he needs to check out:

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.