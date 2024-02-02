Best unexpected NJ dish voted by ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

The ultimate question in my house is, “What’s for dinner?” It’s not that hard of a question to answer until it’s one of those days where we get to order out. Then that question becomes impossible.

My thought process is, when in doubt, ask yourself, what would Guy Fieri eat?

Guy is a food icon right now, especially with his hit show “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”.

That show has so many episodes it’s almost become a game of finding your favorite local restaurant on TV.

36 New Jersey restaurants have secured residency on this epic show.

From diners to food trucks to burritos to grilled cheese, this shows how diverse our state is.

There are a ton of lists out there compiled of the best types of food according to “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.”

I happened to stumble upon the 12 best dishes from the show that stopped you in your tracks. This list comes from the Food Network, where the show airs, and one Central Jersey place is not only on this list but will make you want to get in your car and drive there now.

There are a few different types of food that you can say defines New Jersey.

Just to name a few, there’s pork roll,

pizza,

saltwater taffy,

and bagels.

I have friends who live on the West Coast who are constantly asking for a shipment of Jersey bagels.

So I’m not surprised that a bagel is the food item that showed up on this list.

The Jalapeno-cheddar bagel from Bagel Street Grill in Plainsboro was named one of the 12 best dishes that stopped you in your tracks.

This place is making around 15,000 bagels a week. They have 20 different options available, but the bagel mixed with chopped jalapenos and shredded cheddar cheese is still standing out to Guy Fieri.

If you want to try it yourself, here is where Bagel Street is located:

