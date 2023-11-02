This is the best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in NJ

If Guy Fieri is involved, you know it’s top-notch.

Guy’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” is on its 45th season and it’s one of those shows you watch to see if he shows up at your favorite local spot.

Guy Fieri Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Getty Images loading...

Maybe there’s a featured restaurant that you’ve never seen or heard of but will now visit thanks to Guy.

Either way, people flock to any restaurant that he recommends.

There have been 37 New Jersey restaurants on the show and you’ve either heard of them or have been to at least one and each one has amazing food.

If you’re one to visit every restaurant on the list, where do you start?

Thanks to Delish.com, we now know which New Jersey restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” is labeled the best in the state.

Before we get to that, if you’re thinking of taking a road trip, here are the DDD-worthy restaurants to check out around New Jersey:

Super Duper Weenie in Fairfield, Connecticut

Locale BBQ Post in Wilmington, Delaware

Blue Moon Café in Baltimore, Maryland

Pies ‘n’ Thighs in Brooklyn, New York

Good Dog Bar in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Evelyn’s Drive-In in Tiverton, Rhode Island

Now the go-to DDD restaurant in New Jersey is no surprise.

Have you heard of the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton? Exactly.

It’s a diner and we’re in New Jersey. I don’t think I have to say anymore.

Now there are plenty of other great places in New Jersey that Guy has been to.

Dolce and Clemente’s in Robbinsville

Ernest and Son Meat Market in Brigantine

Joe’s Meat Market in South Bound Brook

But the Tick Tock Diner has everything you can be in the mood for.

Are you craving some wings? You can get them there.

What about some burger and fries?

Even just your standard breakfast is good to get.

If you want to check to out the list of all of the New Jersey restaurants featured on the show, click HERE.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.