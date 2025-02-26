Here’s Where You’ll Wait the Longest at a PA DMV

There’s one trip every adult loathes more than anything. It’s going to the DMV.

When you have to deal with the DMV in any way, no matter where you are, make sure to pack some patience and be prepared to wait.

We’re all aware that going to either get your license renewed, change your address, or have your car inspected can take a ton of time.

With that being said, although it takes a lot of time to deal with DMV issues, it shouldn’t take all day long.

Read More: The Rudest City in Pennsylvania Has Been Revealed

There are many different locations you can visit if you need to deal with DMV issues in Pennsylvania, but there is one location that you’re urged to stay away from if you’re not into the idea of waiting a while.

If you have to get yourself to a DMV location at any point soon, a hint of advice would be to go on certain days of the week.

Experts say going Tuesday through Thursday will set you up for success because they tend to be the least busy days at the DMV.

Also, The key to a shorter wait time is the earlier the better.

What Pennsylvania DMV Location Has The Longest Wait Time?

Canva Canva loading...

If you’re looking to avoid the DMV with the longest wait in Pennsylvania stay clear of the Lehigh Valley center in Allentown.

According to WTAE.com, the average wait time at the Lehigh Valley center in Allentown is about 43 minutes on average.

The second longest would be Philadelphia's Arch Street center where you can expect to wait an average of 38 minutes.

10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were from Pennsylvania Some of your favorite celebs grew up right in Pennsylvania! Gallery Credit: Gianna