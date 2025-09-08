Over the weekend, Jodi and I were finally able to catch up with some old friends at a place that we also consider an old friend.

One of the best restaurants in Central Jersey is located in Somerset County in the historic borough of Raritan.

Yes, Raritan, the hometown of American hero, Medal of Honor recipient, John Basilone. Nestled into a quiet neighborhood just off the main street is a local favorite that's been serving "Sunday gravy" and other Italian favorites for more than 50 years, Espo's.

What we ordered at Espo's

Owner Nick, bar manager George and manager Lisa all do a fantastic job of keeping up the quality of the food and the best service in Jersey. Last night we enjoyed dinner with our friends Pete and Elena and appreciated the consistent and excellent service from our waitress Sabrina.

Of course, I had the Sunday Gravy, and yes, the "sauce" becomes "gravy" when you add the meat! Jodi had the Bolognese and Pete had the pork chop with vinegar peppers.

Elena joined me in having the Sunday gravy, which was accompanied by homemade meatballs and braciole.

Perfect dinner.

If you go to Espo's...

Great place to catch up and relax. No one is rushing you through dinner, so you work your way slowly through some shared appetizers, which must include the clams oreganato (ask them to add the scampi sauce to your order!)

You'll find convenient street parking in the neighborhood and if you see the pink Cadillac, you know you're in the right place.

