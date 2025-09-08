The NJ accent is ranked one of the least trustworthy in America
I have a complicated relationship with the “New Jersey accent,” and it seems the rest of the country does too, but for very different reasons.
I’ll start with my reasoning. I’m a bit of a New Jersey accent truther — hear me out.
Is there a New Jersey accent?
As a born and raised Jersey girl, I know for a fact no one actually says “New Joisey,” despite what any outsider says.
I would argue that South Jerseyans who say “wooder” instead of “water” are just infected by a Philadelphia accent.
North Jerseyans who say “cawfee” when they want a cup of “coffee” have been spending too much time with New Yorkers.
SEE ALSO: NJ bagel shop named among very best in nation
New Jersey accent
Maybe this is the Central Jersey bias but I don’t think there is a true New Jersey accent that you can identify like you could, for instance, in Massachusetts.
The rest of America apparently buys into the idea of a Jersey accent, and they don’t like it, according to a new study put out by BetUS Casino.
Trustworthy accents
They developed a ranking based on “search interest, sentiment on friendliness and professionalism, and regional factors like the number of lawyers, doctors, and financial crimes,” to determine the most and least trustworthy accents in the U.S..
Somehow, the most trustworthy accent was the Boston accent.
As for one of the least trustworthy, New Jersey takes the number two spot.
While seen as very confident, it’s also perceived as a bit harsh, and with just under 14,000 total searches about the friendliness and professionalism of the accent, some people seem hesitant in trusting that New Jersey accent often.
We could blame shows like ‘The Sopranos’ or ‘Jersey Shore’ for such a reputation, but we know the truth. We’re trustworthy no matter what they say. Fuhgeddaboutit.
