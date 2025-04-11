The IronPigs Will Become The ‘Lehigh Valley Tomato Pie’

Baseball season is officially here, and it’s time to go out and catch some games!

The warm weather means that people are more likely to be out and about, and what better outdoor event than a baseball game?

While catching an MLB game in Philly or any other major city can be fun, minor league baseball games are just as much fun. I love checking out teams and seeing the culture in the stands.

If you’re a fan of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, there’s something really fun happening this year that also involves some limited edition merch.

Where Do The Lehigh Valley IronPigs Play?

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs play at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania. They’re also an affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

If you’ve ever gotten the chance to catch a game there, it’s a really fun experience, and if you’re a baseball lover, you’ll be buying tickets to your next game before you even leave.

When Will The Lehigh Valley IronPigs Become the Lehigh Valley Tomato Pie?

This summer, for one night only, the IronPigs are doing something pretty awesome.

A lot of minor league teams will play a certain number of games under another name, like the Trenton Thunder plays under the ‘Thunder Pork Roll’ every Friday.

This year, for one game only, the IronPigs will be playing as the ‘Lehigh Valley Tomato Pie’ for one night only on May 23rd at Coca-Cola Park. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons.

While you watch the team play, you’ll also be able to eat some tomato pie in the stands! Get more info here.

