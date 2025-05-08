The outdoor summer 2025 concert season is kicking off at MetLife Stadium this week in a MASSIVE way. Two superstars will be taking to the stage for back-to-back evenings (on May 8 and May 9).

We’re focused on making sure you have a good time at the show, of course.

Well, traffic at MetLife Stadium for a concert is notoriously rough (to put in lightly). Parking can be super expensive too. So many "experts" recommend taking New Jersey Transit to (and from) the big show.

It took years before I realized that New Jersey Transit actually runs SPECIAL train service to and from Secaucus Junction to MetLife Stadium on event days (like this week’s concerts featuring Kendrick Lamar & SZA).

And I gotta tell you that it’s actually more reliable than you may expect. It’s quite accessible too.

Secaucus Junction is accessible on both the Northeast Corridor & Jersey Coast Lines (among others). It’s also SUPER easy to arrive from New York City via New Jersey Transit.

We love helping you navigate around the area, so we’ve put together a VERY easy guide to taking New Jersey Transit to see the Kendrick Lamar & SZA at MetLife Stadium this week.

We’ve got everything from insider tips (like how to pay for your tickets) to practical information (like timetables). You don’t want to miss your train to the show, so we have all of that info here.

Plus, nobody wants to think about the end of the night, so we’ve got info on what you can expect when you’re leaving the stadium: