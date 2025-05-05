The big night is FINALLY here!

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are bringing the Grand National Tour to Philadelphia. It may only be early May, but things are heating up like it's the heart of the summer at the city's biggest venue... Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time Is Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Philadelphia Concert?

The event time for both night’s is listed as 7:00 p.m.

Of course, we know that the headlining acts won’t come out for a bit longer. In fact, we have more details on when you can expect to see these two superstars on stage posted for you below.

What Happens if It Rains for SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Concert?

The concert is rain or shine at Lincoln Financial Field.

Yes, we've all seen the forecast. But a little rain won't affect the concert.

Concerts are only delayed for severe weather (like lightning or heavy winds) that pose safety hazards. Otherwise, you may very well be out enjoying the show during a downpour tonight.

What time do Gate Open for Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Philadelphia Concert?

All gates open at 5:00 p.m. tonight.

Is There an Opening Act for Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Philadelphia Concert?

Yes, there is an opening act on this tour. After months of fan speculation that it would be Doechii, it turned out not to be true.

Instead, Mustard will be joining the duo as the opening act for the event for a DJ set each night on the tour (including in Philadelphia).

What Time Will SZA & Kendrick Lamar Perform in Philadelphia?

SZA and Kendrick will take to the stager at 8:15, per our best guest-imates. We came to this conclusion based on the other stops on the tour (thanks to Setlist.fm!).

PRO-TIP: If you’re tailgating in Lot K or at Xfinity Live because you don’t want to miss any of this show. The Linc is HUGE. So traffic in South Philly will certainly be busy ahead of the event.

So it will likely take some time to enter the stadium and get into your seat. Plan accordingly.

Are Tickets Still Available for SZA & Kendrick Lamar in Philly?

How Can I Get Last-Minute SZA & Kendrick Lamar Tickets in Philadelphia?

Some tickets remain throughout the stadium for tonight's show. You can click here to view those listings.

You can click here to view the listing on Ticketmaster.com to grab your tickets.

NOTE: Some listings are limited view, so be sure to check before purchasing your tickets.

You can also check resale websites (like Stubhub), but it's best to use safety when purchasing tickets online if you're looking for a discount.

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the Kendrick Lamar & SZA Concert at the Linc? & How Much Does Parking Cost at Lincoln Financial Field?

Parking lots open as early as 1 pm.

PRO-TIP: Lot K is usually the first to open at Lincoln Financial Field.

That's where a good party usually happens before an Eagles game.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Parking has increased from last year's concert season. It'll be $40 for cars and $80 for oversized vehicles.

Where Can I Park for A Concert at Lincoln Financial Field?

Unsure where to park? All the parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the shows, and there are PLENTY of spots.

Plus, this is the ONLY big event in the bustling stadium complex. The Philadelphia Phillies are NOT playing at home either night, and no major events are scheduled inside the Wells Fargo Center as well.

So that certainly helps with traffic flow as more than 60,000 people flood in for the show.

By the way, we've got a map posted for you here. Lots A-M are closest to the field.

Remember, these are CASHLESS payments only at the Linc, so you need to use a digital payment (or credit card).

What is the Setlist for Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Philadelphia Concert?

We’ve got a sneak peek at the setlist from the music superstar, but of course, that contains spoilers. So you can click here to view it.



But if you like to be surprised by the order of songs at a show, click it at your own risk.

However, if you’re like me… you may want to use this to plan a bathroom break (or two).

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside Lincoln Financial Field for the Kendrick Lamar & SZA Concert?

The weather forecast is certainly looking wet this week, but unfortunately, umbrellas are NOT allowed in the venue.



More prohibited items can be found on the Linc’s official website by clicking here. The stadium follows the NFL Clear Bag policy at all concerts and events.

So you'll want to pack a poncho or raincoat as shows typically continue in the rain. They usually only pause a concert for lightning or high winds — neither of which are too likely at this time.

Are Purses Allowed Inside Lincoln Financial Field?

Clear bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and they must be clear, stadium officials say. Small clutch bags (approximately the size of a hand) are permitted but not larger than 4.5" by 6.5", they say.



